Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $106.32

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.32 and last traded at $108.34, with a volume of 422509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. Stephens increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

