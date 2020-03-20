Julia M. Laulis Sells 691 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CABO stock opened at $1,246.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,621.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,478.24. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $934.09 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

