Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $65,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PUB opened at $16.49 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $255.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUB shares. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

