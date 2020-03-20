JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$43.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$58.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.27.

Shares of AC opened at C$12.15 on Monday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

