JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CABGY stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. CARLSBERG AS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

