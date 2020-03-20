JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,813,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,144,000 after purchasing an additional 997,592 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,978,000 after purchasing an additional 216,277 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

JPM opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.