JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 180

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 200.42 ($2.64).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 84.56 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley acquired 36,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

