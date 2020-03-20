JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

Shares of WCH opened at €33.03 ($38.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.26. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a 1-year high of €88.66 ($103.09).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

