JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) a €24.00 Price Target

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.60 ($30.93).

Shares of RKET stock opened at €17.00 ($19.77) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.08 and a 200-day moving average of €22.35. Rocket Internet has a 12-month low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 12-month high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

