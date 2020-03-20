Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of JNJ opened at $127.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $355.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

