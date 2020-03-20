Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 147,567 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $886,877.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,076.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $53,276.76.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zynga by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 206,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

