Jeffrey Buckley Sells 6,604 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $40,482.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $30,687.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

