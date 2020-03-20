Jefferies Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Shares of ACGL opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

