Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Park National by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Park National by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,792 shares during the period.

In other Park National news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $90.17 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

