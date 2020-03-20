Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

H stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.