Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUN. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 307,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 109,328 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,928,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

