Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 8,000 ($105.24) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £107 ($140.75) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,443.67 ($111.07).

LON:JET opened at GBX 6,525 ($85.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 75.20 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

