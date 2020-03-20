Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $320.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $370.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.34.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $244.78 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

