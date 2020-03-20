Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Post Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Post in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. Post has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $61,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Post by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 329,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 245.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

