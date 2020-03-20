Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:BGS opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

