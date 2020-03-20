Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Basf Se’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Basf in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Basf stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. Basf has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $20.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

