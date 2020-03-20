Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

