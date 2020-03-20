Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

