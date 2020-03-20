Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($95.93) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.37 ($84.15).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €60.76 ($70.65) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 12-month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

