Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €45.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($69.77).

Basf stock opened at €41.69 ($48.48) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56. Basf has a 12-month low of €47.23 ($54.92) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

