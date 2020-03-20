Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

COVTY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

