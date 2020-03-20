JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €20.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €20.20 ($23.49) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.45 ($28.43).

EPA:DEC opened at €18.29 ($21.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.55. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

