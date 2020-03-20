James R. Wilkins, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

Shares of EFSI opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

