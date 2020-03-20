James D. Dondero Sells 53,500 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) President James D. Dondero sold 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,977,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $892.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.