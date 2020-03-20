Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 518,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Delek US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

