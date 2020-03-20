Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 61,420 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $14.60 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.