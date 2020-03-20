Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 36,835 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,299 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 36,835 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

NYSE:EOG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

