Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 26,130 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,130 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

NYSE:HIG opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

