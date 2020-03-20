Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,462 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of NewMarket worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.36 and a 200 day moving average of $460.21. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $350.75 and a 52 week high of $505.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

