Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Allison Transmission worth $25,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

