Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,085 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

SO opened at $50.90 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

