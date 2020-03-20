Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 64,933 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,933 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $24,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

