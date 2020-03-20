Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 427,948 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 306.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,948 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Twitter worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,402,000 after buying an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,758,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,404,000 after buying an additional 107,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,665,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.