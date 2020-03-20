Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 166,610 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,610 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 324,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

