Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Inphi worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 105,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inphi by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 78,056 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPHI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,782.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inphi stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

