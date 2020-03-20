Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $32.67 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of LivaNova worth $32,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 215,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

