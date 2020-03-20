Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $29.26 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.39% of LPL Financial worth $29,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

