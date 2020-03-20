Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $25.96 Million Stock Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,896 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Aecom worth $25,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Aecom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Aecom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aecom by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $25.60 on Friday. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.