Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $20.39 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Eastman Chemical worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,384,000 after buying an additional 347,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.