Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $20.29 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 916,174 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

