Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $19.55 Million Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,779 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 14.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 36.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

