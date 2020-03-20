Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $18.81 Million Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,504,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 5,646.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 403,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $4,621,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of BOX opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.16. Box Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 577.11%. Analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

