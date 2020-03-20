Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $18.76 Million Stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,206 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Alkermes worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,168,000 after purchasing an additional 194,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of ALKS opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. Alkermes Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.