Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $17.46 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

