Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,059.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,254 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after acquiring an additional 224,630 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,634,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $139.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

